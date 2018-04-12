Motorcyclist Recovers From Extreme Wobble At 130MPH

This is a video of two idiot motorcyclists driving through traffic at almost 130MPH when one dude's bike gets a nasty case of the weeble wobbles. Amazingly, he's able to recover and not shred his nice t-shirt and track pants. Also, did anybody get his license plate number? I bet the local police might be interested in seeing this. I hate how people like this give the rest of us responsible motorcyclists a bad rap. "Have you even been on a motorcycle?" Only to take a picture, and I knocked it over.

Thanks again to DT, who agrees behind every stupid game is a stupid prize to be won.