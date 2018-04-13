Michigan Meteorologist On-Air Rants To Coworkers Who Complain About All The Cold Weather

This is a video of two first names Grand Rapids, Michigan meteorologist Garry Frank ranting to his co-anchors because they always complain about the cold forecast. And they deserve it too because 1) Garry doesn't make the weather, he just reports it and 2) YOU LIVE IN GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN. What the hell do you expect? I'm sorry, but I don't think I can trust a news anchor who lives in Grand Rapids and complains about the cold like they expect it to be sunny and 75 every day. You just don't have a good head on your shoulders. Me? I have a DECENT head on my shoulders. "It's big." It is big.

