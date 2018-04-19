Merchandise Everything!: An Infinity Gauntlet Coffee Mug

Because what good is a new movie coming out if you can't merchandise the hell out of it, this is the $22 Avengers Infinity War: 'Fine. I'll Pour It Myself' Thanos Infinity Gauntlet Mug available from Merchoid. Unlike the actual fictional gauntlet, this appears to be a right hand model (first noticed by commenter obriencj), has all six infinity stones (I can't tell if they're just painted or actually glue on, but it would suck if they are glued on and come off in the dishwasher because it's probably not dishwasher safe and you did it anyways), a gold finish "for that regal look" and holds an undisclosed amount of liquid or loose change. It's fine enough I suppose, but when you hold it, it looks like you're holding another hand at the wrist. That's weird. Because if I'm holding another hand, I want it to be the hand of the girl I like. "Yeah, can we not? Your hand is kinda sweaty." That's not sweat, it's hotdog grease. "We've been together this whole time, where did you find a hotdog?" Remember when I went to go throw your coffee cup away in that trash can in the park? "Uh-huh." Wait -- is it too late to say it's sweat?

Keep going for one more shot of just the mug.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees it's only a matter of time until you catch a coworker drinking out of your infinity gauntlet.