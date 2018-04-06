Man Leaves Dash Cam On During Mercedes Service At Dealer, Discovers He Paid $700 For Work That Never Happened

This is the dashcam footage from Daniel Sheikhan's $170,000 Mercedes S63 AMG after he dropped it off at the dealer for a service appointment. After watching the footage he discovers the technicians spent a total of 11 minutes with the car on a lift before taking it out to get Frosties at Wendy's. Then they run the car through the wash and drop it back off, charging him $700 for transmission service, which is apparently the technical term for joyriding to Wendy's for Frosties. No word what they do for a lube job.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to SD, who's not surprised.