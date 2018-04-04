Man Investigates Hornet's Nest On Home Satellite Dish With Drone

This is a video of Youtuber Spencer Caron using a DJI Phantom 4 Pro drone to investigate the nest that a bald-faced hornet colony built on the back of his home satellite dish (or is that a homemade superweapon?). The video includes both footage of the drone, and footage from the drone. *shrug* Everybody needs a a hobby. Although, based on the very rural looking scenery, I'm guessing there isn't a lot to do here besides spy on the local hornet community.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Mark B, who's more than a little surprised there wasn't a flamethrower attached to that drone.