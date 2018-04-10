Man Does The Japanese Aluminum Foil Ball To Shiny Sphere Challenge, Smashes It With Hydraulic Press

This is a video of Youtuber The Action lab taking the Japanese aluminum foil ball challenge (previously posted HERE), then smashing the ball with a hydraulic press. He shot the whole ball-making process in timelapse too, so you know it's real and not fake like some people suspected. He also takes measurements of the ball to determine its density before and after the crush to see how close it is to solid aluminum because some people have to find a way to incorporate science into everything they do -- they can't just make a cool ball and smash it for fun without thinking about Archimedes. Me? I can't get romantic without thinking about Merlin The Magician, but that's a whole different, very sexy issue.

Keep going for the video.

