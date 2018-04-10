Man Does The Japanese Aluminum Foil Ball To Shiny Sphere Challenge, Smashes It With Hydraulic Press

April 10, 2018

aluminum-foil-ball-challenge-smash.jpg

This is a video of Youtuber The Action lab taking the Japanese aluminum foil ball challenge (previously posted HERE), then smashing the ball with a hydraulic press. He shot the whole ball-making process in timelapse too, so you know it's real and not fake like some people suspected. He also takes measurements of the ball to determine its density before and after the crush to see how close it is to solid aluminum because some people have to find a way to incorporate science into everything they do -- they can't just make a cool ball and smash it for fun without thinking about Archimedes. Me? I can't get romantic without thinking about Merlin The Magician, but that's a whole different, very sexy issue.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Alan, who agrees metal balls are the coolest balls besides mine and marbles. "I never said yours." *whistling*

Guy Trying To Chase Bear Away From Fishing Camp On Snowmobile Has A Close Call

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: all the rage, aluminum foil, challenge, dare to dream, doing science, hydraulic press, jeez does everything have to be science? sometimes i just want to build and destroy things with magika okay?!, metal, science, smashing things, so that's what that looks like, video, you are my density
Previous Post