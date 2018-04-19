Man Creates Knife From Plastic Kitchen Wrap

Seen here in stabby mode, this is a video of knifesmith and Youtuber Kiwami Japan creating a functional knife from a roll of plastic kitchen wrap that he melted, molded, and sharpened (previously: forging knives out of aluminum foil and fish flesh). The end result is fairly functional, although it doesn't slice clean through vegetables like a ninja sword and requires some sawing action. *shrug* I guess everybody needs a hobby. And in this man's case, it's clearly thinking of clever ways to protect yourself in the event of prison.

Keep going for the video.

