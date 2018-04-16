Man Builds Rideable, Electric-Powered TIE Fighter

This is the rideable land-based TIE Fighter built by Queensland, Nova Scotia man Allan Carver. The spacecraft is powered by mobility chair motors, tops out at 10km/h (6MPH), and can be piloted remotely or from inside the cockpit (albeit uncomfortably without the top hatch open) via radio controller. Oh -- and it also makes TIE fighter sounds. Pew pew, pew!

"I didn't want people to look at this and start picking it apart. I want people to look at this and go 'That's a TIE fighter,'" Carver said. "The proportions are right, the details are close."

He said he was inspired to build it last December during the release of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." "I was like 'You know what would be cool? If you could actually drive a giant TIE fighter,'" Carver said.

That's a pretty sweet ride, Allan, you should be proud. You should also let me take it for a spin down to the beer store. And I'm not just saying that because I know the kid behind the counter is a huge Star Wars fan and would probably give me a free beer, but I have noticed he has a Rebel Alliance tattoo behind his ear and I could really go for a free beer right now. Ooh -- and some chips and lotto scratchers. "Anything else?" I wouldn't say no to a body massage.

Thanks to Deksam, which is 'masked' backwards, although that hasn't brought me any closer to his true identity.