Man Builds Rideable, Electric-Powered TIE Fighter

April 16, 2018

This is the rideable land-based TIE Fighter built by Queensland, Nova Scotia man Allan Carver. The spacecraft is powered by mobility chair motors, tops out at 10km/h (6MPH), and can be piloted remotely or from inside the cockpit (albeit uncomfortably without the top hatch open) via radio controller. Oh -- and it also makes TIE fighter sounds. Pew pew, pew!

"I didn't want people to look at this and start picking it apart. I want people to look at this and go 'That's a TIE fighter,'" Carver said. "The proportions are right, the details are close."


He said he was inspired to build it last December during the release of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

"I was like 'You know what would be cool? If you could actually drive a giant TIE fighter,'" Carver said.

That's a pretty sweet ride, Allan, you should be proud. You should also let me take it for a spin down to the beer store. And I'm not just saying that because I know the kid behind the counter is a huge Star Wars fan and would probably give me a free beer, but I have noticed he has a Rebel Alliance tattoo behind his ear and I could really go for a free beer right now. Ooh -- and some chips and lotto scratchers. "Anything else?" I wouldn't say no to a body massage.

Keep going for a video of the the build and finished product.

Thanks to Deksam, which is 'masked' backwards, although that hasn't brought me any closer to his true identity.

  • Bling Nye

    Badass for kid in a TIE pilot costume doing Halloween trick-or-treating... every other time... noooooooot so much.

  • Draco Basileus

    Let's be honest, no one was "inspired" by The Last Jedi...

  • Nicholas Conrad
    I didn't want people to look at this and start picking it apart. I want people to look at this and go 'That's a TIE fighter'

    .............but then he posted it on the internet?

    Bro, are you new here??

  • TheQiwiMan

    "The proportions are right"

    LOL no dawg, they aren't.

  • Munihausen

    Waiting for it to run into Darth Vader's TIE for no reason whatsoever, eventually leading to a cataclysmic explosion.

  • Eric Ord

    May the first be with you (or me)

  • TheQiwiMan

    sowetrightnow

  • Eric Ord

    I have that effect on men

