Mad Skills: BMX Biker Rides Over A Minute Standing On His Handlebars

This is a video of an Australian BMX biker riding up a ramp in a skate park and jumping onto his handlebars, which he manages to balance on top of for over a minute, eventually riding his bike out of the park and into a page of history reserved for true legends. Obviously, as his new self-appointed manager, I intend to get this man into a bear costume and a traveling circus immediately.

Keep going for the video, but skip to 6:50 if it doesn't automatically.

Thanks to WorldWrecker, who appears to be doing a fantastic job.