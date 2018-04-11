'LEGO Rumba' Built Out Of LEGO Sweeps Other Pieces Off The Ground

This is a video demonstration of the 'LEGO Rumba', a sweeper constructed of LEGO Technic pieces that sweeps up other LEGO pieces off the ground. It also has a claw that can be remotely operated to pick up larger pieces and a collection bin that can be emptied dump truck style when it's full. Some people are so clever. You know, I recently bet two friends (they're roommates) $100 they wouldn't eat the contents of their Roomba's waste bin after it was finished sweeping their apartment. "How'd that work out?" My friends are disgusting and I'm late on my phone bill.

Keep going for the video.

