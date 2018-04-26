LEGO Ball Counting Machine Can Count Up To 99,999

This is a video demonstration of the LEGO ball counting machine built by Berthil van Beek that can count up to 99,999 (previously: his mesmerizing rainbow wave LEGO ball moving machine). Pretty neat, right? All it takes is the right combination of gear ratios and stuff and TA-DA, you're counting balls up to 99,000! "You have no clue how it works do you?" Zero, this thing is probably more complicated than my entire brain.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to carey, who agrees the only LEGO balls she's interested in counting is how many are in a big jar to win a cake at the county fair.