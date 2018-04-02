Justice!: Fellow Motorists Chase Down Hit-And-Runner
This is a video from Nantong in the Jiangsu province of China of an electric trike cart that hit-and-runs a motorbiker, only to be chased by three good Samaritans, one of whom rams the cart until it flips on its side, preventing a getaway (it appears the hit-and-runner tried ducking down a one-way alley and had to turn around -- a clear sign someone hasn't played enough Grand Theft Auto). Man, if only every hit-and-run ended this way, the world would be a better place. Unfortunately they don't, and, at the time of this writing, the world remains a shithole.
Keep going for the video.
