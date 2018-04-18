Justice: Driver Deciding To Drive On Highway Shoulder Immediately Gets Pulled Over

April 18, 2018

busted-driving-on-shoulder.jpg

This is a very short video from Interstate 285 East outside Atlanta, Georgia of a driver who decides traffic laws don't apply to them and proceeds to drive on the shoulder (with complete disregard for the rumble strips) instead of inside a lane. Unbeknownst to them, the car in front of the person filming is a police officer, and immediately pulls the person over. SWEET JUSTICE. I honestly think if I could witness something similar in person once a day my life would be at LEAST 15% happier. "But don't you drive on the sidewalk?" Only when I absolutely have to. "When do you absolutely have to?" Just to and from work.

Keep going for the feel-good video, complete with a completely disregarded 'Don't do it!' warning from the guy filming.

Thanks to Tank, who will drive on the shoulder whenever he wants and there's nothing you can do about it.

Damaged Power Line Causes Sidewalk Explosion, Tries To Barbecue Man On Ladder

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: busted, driving around having a terrible time, good try, karma, police, that's what you get, valiant effort, video, womp womp, you've got a fast car i want a ticket to anywhere maybe we can make a deal maybe together we can -- oh hell no i'm getting out if you're driving on the shoulder that's illegal
Previous Post