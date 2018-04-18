Justice: Driver Deciding To Drive On Highway Shoulder Immediately Gets Pulled Over

This is a very short video from Interstate 285 East outside Atlanta, Georgia of a driver who decides traffic laws don't apply to them and proceeds to drive on the shoulder (with complete disregard for the rumble strips) instead of inside a lane. Unbeknownst to them, the car in front of the person filming is a police officer, and immediately pulls the person over. SWEET JUSTICE. I honestly think if I could witness something similar in person once a day my life would be at LEAST 15% happier. "But don't you drive on the sidewalk?" Only when I absolutely have to. "When do you absolutely have to?" Just to and from work.

Keep going for the feel-good video, complete with a completely disregarded 'Don't do it!' warning from the guy filming.



Thanks to Tank, who will drive on the shoulder whenever he wants and there's nothing you can do about it.