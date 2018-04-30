Jumping Dolphin Porpoisefully Takes Out Paddleboarder

This is a short video from Western Australia (where everything wants to kill you) of a dolphin that seems to purposefully take out a stand-up paddleboarder riding a wave, presumably because it caught him peeing in the ocean. "Don't dolphins pee in the ocean?" Sure, but you're allowed to pee in it if you live in it. That makes it like, yours to pee in. It's like peeing in your own wastebasket at work. "Who pees in their wastebasket at work?" I do it all the time. STOP STARING, PHIL.

Keep going for the video.

