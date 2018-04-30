Jumping Dolphin Porpoisefully Takes Out Paddleboarder

April 30, 2018

This is a short video from Western Australia (where everything wants to kill you) of a dolphin that seems to purposefully take out a stand-up paddleboarder riding a wave, presumably because it caught him peeing in the ocean. "Don't dolphins pee in the ocean?" Sure, but you're allowed to pee in it if you live in it. That makes it like, yours to pee in. It's like peeing in your own wastebasket at work. "Who pees in their wastebasket at work?" I do it all the time. STOP STARING, PHIL.

Thanks to MSA, who agrees it's only a matter of time until the oceans rise up and take back what's rightfully theirs.

  • Philip Holbrook

    this confused me very much at first, cause im a phil, was like HOW DO YOU KNOW WHERE I PEEE

  • Munihausen

    Made my day. What did that guy think was going to happen?

  • mark

    It's "their" surfing spot - what did he expect, he's lucky he is alive.
    Google: Surfing gang santa cruz

  • 600k?

    Dolphin: I run these waves, B1tch.

  • Christopher

    there i fixed it for you

  • Bram Dekker

    One of my Bucket List items is getting BTFO'd by a dolphin.(Then killing it with my bare hands and teeth)

  • TheQiwiMan
  • Doog

    Should be easy to accomplish it just needs to delete System32

  • Ez

    You have no idea how much I wish that said "porpoisefully". :(

  • Jenness

    *bows*

  • Geekologie

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Renewed love for this site is renewed.

  • Ez

    <3

  • TheQiwiMan

