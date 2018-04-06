It Was Only A Matter Of Time: A Death Star Popcorn Popper

April 6, 2018

death-star-popcorn-popper-1.jpg

Because Star Wars everything, especially novelty kitchen gadgets, this is the $50 Death Star hot air popcorn popper. The top half of the Death Star is actually a removable plastic bowl for holding your popcorn. How about that! This is going to look great on my kitchen counter provided I can find one at a yard sale for $5 because I'm not paying $50 for something I'm just going to break trying to pop pizza rolls one night. "Why would you do that?" *shrug* I get drunk and have ideas.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

death-star-popcorn-popper-2.jpg

death-star-popcorn-popper-3.jpg

Thanks to Dabby, who can't wait for the inevitable AT-AT hotdog roller.

