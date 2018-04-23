I'll Just Stay Here: Terrifying Waterfall Road In Nepal

April 23, 2018

waterfall-road-in-nepal.jpg

This is a video of a winding mountainside road in Nepal that has a waterfall flowing through it. I got sweaty palms and anxiety just watching the video, I couldn't imagine actually driving it. Of course that's just me and I'm not very adventurous, into taking chances, or dying. I'll turn around and go home if there's a pothole in the road if I'm going anywhere but Taco Bell. For Taco Bell I'll get out and walk the rest of the way.

Keep going for the video, complete with POV footage of a car driving the road.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees the key to driving roads like this is closing your eyes and letting Jesus take the wheel.

