I Am Into This: Guy Builds A Jet-Powered Fire Vortex Cannon

April 12, 2018

fire-vortex-cannon.jpg

This is a video of Youtuber Jarius Of All discussing and demonstrating his electric powered ducted fan (EDF) jet-engine fire vortex cannon. It can spew a swirling blaze up to twenty feet thanks to "a series of powerful fans and ductwork" to burninate things at will. Obviously, I'm going to need to get my hands on one of these, then, later that night, my fingerprints off of it.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who may or may not have gotten that way after a run-in with a jet-powered fire vortex cannon.

Donut Shop Robber Hits Head On Exit, Forgets Cash Register

Previous Story

Ransomware That Encrypts Your Desktop Files Until You Play PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Next Story
  • Homestar

    If by "fire tornado" he just means "big bunch of fire shooting out the end", then Big Success!!

  • Eric Ord

    First, just out of principle

  • Mark

    welcome to 2010...no 9....8....

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: burn baby burn, burninating, burning things, count me in, fire, fire in everyone's holes!, fire in the hole!, fire in your hole!, heck yeah trogdor, i am into this, it's glorious, matchstick is most definitely into this, so that's what that looks like, video, yes please
Previous Post
Next Post