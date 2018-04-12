I Am Into This: Guy Builds A Jet-Powered Fire Vortex Cannon

This is a video of Youtuber Jarius Of All discussing and demonstrating his electric powered ducted fan (EDF) jet-engine fire vortex cannon. It can spew a swirling blaze up to twenty feet thanks to "a series of powerful fans and ductwork" to burninate things at will. Obviously, I'm going to need to get my hands on one of these, then, later that night, my fingerprints off of it.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who may or may not have gotten that way after a run-in with a jet-powered fire vortex cannon.