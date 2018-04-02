How Not To Unload Your Mustang From A U-Haul Trailer

This is a video from Palm Beach, Florida of a Mustang owner trying to just drive his car off the back of a U-Haul tow trailer with no ramps. Why would he do that? "Florida." Valid point. "Plus a lot of cheap domestic beer." It's the only thing that makes sense. In the videographer's own words:

"A man was trying to unload his Mustang off of the Uhaul trailer. At first he tried to back off the trailer with no ramps out and the chains still hooked up. This is what initially caught my attention. My friend went over to him and told him that the chains were still hooked up and that his ramps were not out. He got out of the car unhooked the chains and proceeded to get back in his vehicle. We yelled you forgot the ramps and that is where I started to video. He then started to back up. Again, we thought he was just trying to get over the wheel straps, but he kept going and backed right off the end of the trailer. We could not believe what happened and were in shock. I shut the video off and my friend and I went over and jacked up the mustang so he could pull out the ramps."

Well it's nice that they helped. Because I would have just pointed and laughed then pretended to be the idiot police and asked for his license and registration. People hate it when I do that. "Then why do you do it?" Because people hate it and I like to annoy people. "You're the worst." Honey!

Keep going for the video while people in the comments debate whether the guy filming vertically is actually the dumber of the two.

Thanks to CN, who agrees the only problem is he didn't smoke the tires and reverse it fast enough.