Holy Smokes: Police Dashcam Captures Home Explosion

April 19, 2018

police-dashcam-home-explosion.jpg

This is the dashcam footage from Officer Travis Hiser's police cruiser as he responds to a call about a Ford Explorer that was accidentally driven into a house (I do it all the time) in Hurst, Texas. Unbeknownst to everyone involved, the SUV had severed a gas line in the accident, causing an explosion just moments after Officer Hiser pulls up. Three family members were injured in the blast, but all are expected to make a full recovery. I really hope this serves as an important reminder that if you smell gas, it's best to keep your distance. And that goes for both utility gas and disgusting friends.

Keep going for the video while I speculate just how that house snuck up on the driver like that.

Thanks to Carmen, who agrees if you absolutely have to drive your car into somebody's house, at least have some decency and don't sever a gas line.

