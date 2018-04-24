Guys Send Garlic Bread 35km Into The Stratosphere, Eat It

This is a video of Youtuber Tom Scott and friends sending a loaf of garlic bread over 35km (~22-miles) into the stratosphere (complete with auto-closing protective box for its descent), then eating it while comparing it to a control loaf that never got to realize its dream of reaching for the stars. The result? The space bread is partially frozen and cold, or the exact opposite of how'd you want to eat your garlic bread (although doable if you're drunk and can't wait for the oven to preheat). Who would have thought? Any Italian grandma would probably beat you with a wooden spoon if she caught you doing this.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to K Diddie, who's going to start using the stratosphere's extremely cold temperatures to make space ice cream and sell it for $26 a pint. Is there a discount for a gallon?