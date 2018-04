Because this is the internet and the internet never stops, this is a short video of musician Jackson Parodi pretending to wake up, play the Windows 95 startup sound on his accordion, and go back to bed. Fascinating. Perhaps even more fascinating is the fact that Jackson appears to live in festive, soundproofed pantry.

Thanks to Lydia, who informed me waking up next to that would be like a dream.