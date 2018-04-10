Guy Trying To Chase Bear Away From Fishing Camp On Snowmobile Has A Close Call

April 10, 2018

bear-close-call-in-russia.jpg

This is a video from Russia of two dudes on snowmobiles trying to chase a bear away from their fishing camp in Paramushir in the Kuril Islands, Russia, when the bear turns and takes a swipe at one of the guys. You got too close bro! It's fight or flight, but sometimes when you get too close flight can TURN INTO fight. Kind of like how paper can turn into rock after its already in my hand to beat the scissors my girlfriend threw when we're playing rock, paper, scissors. "That's called cheating." She still did the dishes! "Did she though?" God no, she made me do them for a month straight for breach of trust.

Keep going for the video. Also, I like how that guy in the background of the screenshot is about to vertically film his buddy getting mauled by a bear.

Thanks to Matty M, who agrees the best way to NOT scare a bear away from your fishing camp is to dress up like a sexy lady bear and dance.

  • tyr2180

    In that situation, chasing the bear away with a big noisy snowmobile is probably the right decision. Proving to the bear that it can't get away, then hemming it in with TWO big noisy snowmobiles? Basically proving to a large killer with a Fight/Flight brain that Flight isn't an option? Dude allllllmost got exactly what he deserved.

  • iRawr

    There seems to be 50 retarded Russians for every normal one... And 500,000 normal Russians per smart Russian. Only smart Russians would be average people everywhere else.

  • CountOrlock

    Fuck these assholes, you go into there territory to fish and get angry when a bear shows up for said fish. Fuck you, they have more of a right to it then you do. They should have fucked off to another location.

  • Jason Christopher

    Dayum, Russia. You kinda beautiful and what not.

  • Jenness

    Am I the only one that wishes that guy would have gotten mauled after chasing that bear around and circling back like that?

  • Bling Nye

    Humans forget how easily mauled/eaten they are, they're too complacent with all their 'technology'...

    Yeah, was waiting for the bear to hit that "I've had enough of your shit," moment. Wonder what would've happened if he'd been knocked off his snowmobile.... would the bear have called it good, or gone for a few extra 'fuck you' bites?

  • Jenness

    Bear code demands a mauling in this case. Paragraph 5 section 12

  • Fartbutt

    Wow so majestic... I bet that guy had a boner, cuz I know I would

  • Eric Ord

    "I bet that guy had a boner"

    ???

  • Bling Nye

    Boys have a penis, girls have a vagina.

  • Eric Ord

    Thanks for the teep.

  • Fartbutt

    "girls have a vagina"

    ???

  • Bling Nye
  • Fartbutt
