Guy Trying To Chase Bear Away From Fishing Camp On Snowmobile Has A Close Call

This is a video from Russia of two dudes on snowmobiles trying to chase a bear away from their fishing camp in Paramushir in the Kuril Islands, Russia, when the bear turns and takes a swipe at one of the guys. You got too close bro! It's fight or flight, but sometimes when you get too close flight can TURN INTO fight. Kind of like how paper can turn into rock after its already in my hand to beat the scissors my girlfriend threw when we're playing rock, paper, scissors. "That's called cheating." She still did the dishes! "Did she though?" God no, she made me do them for a month straight for breach of trust.

Keep going for the video. Also, I like how that guy in the background of the screenshot is about to vertically film his buddy getting mauled by a bear.

