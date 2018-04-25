Guy Ties World Record On GoldenEye's Train Level After Seven Years

Seven years after Marc Rützou set the new Train level speed record of 0:57 (agent difficulty), this is a video of GoldenEye speedrunner Henrik Norgren tying the time and taking/tying the lead for the level in all difficulties (agent, special agent, 00 agent). For reference, I've never even made it that far in the game. Also, respect to Henrik for believing in himself. Believing in yourself is hard, especially when you're as bad at everything as I am. "Sounds like you could use a hug, GW." The Grim Reaper, everybody. *spreading arms* Come here, you!

Keep going for the record breaking performance.

Thanks to Carsten, who just set a 0:56 but forgot to record it. Ha! Happens to me all the time.