Guy Gets Bitten By Black Mamba Snake Four Times To Prove He's Developed Immunity

Seen here looking like the exact sort of man I'd expect to purposefully get bitten by venomous snakes, this is a video of Wisconsinite and snake venom connoisseur Tim Friede getting bitten four times by a black mamba (which they state can kill a human in 20 minutes but Wikipedia says can cause a human to collapse in 45 minutes with death in 7 - 15 hours) to prove that he's developed an immunity by shooting up snake venom over the past 16 years. WTF! Fascinating, crazy shit:

For the past 16 years, Tim Friede has been boosted over 700 times with snake venom, including over 200 snake bites from live venomous snakes. Over the course of these boosts, he has developed a remarkable immunity to snakes that would be ordinarily lethal, including cobras, taipans, black mambas, diamondback rattlers, and many others. He is resistant to a genetically diverse panel of snakes spanning the Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa and Europe, indicating that he has affinity matured broadly neutralizing antibodies that can recognize and neutralize all snake venoms. Backed by Jacob Glanville who is a world expert in in high-throughput sequencing and antibody display bioengineering technologies capable of rapidly recovering the genetic instructions for antibodies developed from live immunizations. Research on his blood have identified extremely elevated IgG4 anti-sera against snake venoms and a generally elevated IgG. Tim's blood contains the instructions for a universal, fully human antivenom.

Wow, over 700 boosts of snake venom -- that's pretty hardcore. This dude is nuts. I actually did learn a lot watching the video though. But mostly, if you're ever bitten by a venomous snake in the future, the first thing you're going to want to do is find Tim Friede and drink his blood.

Keep going for the video (which was equal parts weird and weirder) while I speculate whether it's all the snake venom that's made his face look like a zombie's.

