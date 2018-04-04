Guy Builds Himself A Jet-Ski Motorcycle

Seen here letting everyone know who's numero uno, this is a short video of a Dutch man doing a drive-by on the Sea-Doo motorcycle he built. It's basically just the shell of a jetski on top of a little motorcycle. And do you know what would be even cooler than a jetski motorcycle? Nothing, this is the all-time ultimate cool motorcycle. "You're an idiot." Whatever, bet I went to 8th grade more times than you.

Keep going for the drive-by while I speculate why the hell he wasn't towing somebody wearing water ski rollerblades. That's a serious missed opportunity.

Thanks to Christian, who agrees he should have set up some wooden wave jumps.