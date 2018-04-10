Guy Asks Friend To Print His Airline Boarding Pass For Him, Regrets It

This is a short video of an England soccer fan who's traveling to Amsterdam for a match against Holland who asked his friend to print his easyJet airline boarding pass for him, which he did, only poster-sized. He fails to get it to scan himself at a kiosk, but an airport employee with a handheld scanner finally manages to get it to work. I like how everyone has a sense of humor about it. Because if you tried to pull this in the United States you'd have a TSA agent shoulder-deep in your anus faster than you can say, "If you find a hot dog up there that isn't fully digested yet, can you grab it? I paid $18 for it at an airport bar don't need the calories."

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to zootghost, who agrees you should keep your friends close, enemies closer, and frenemies on a deserted island.