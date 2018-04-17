Good Aim: Woman, Drinking For First Time Since Giving Birth, Frisbees Frozen Pizza Into Oven

April 17, 2018

pizza-frisbee.jpg

Now that the bun is out of her oven, this is a video of Twitter user josie_grady's sister tipsy for the first time since giving birth and tossing a frozen pizza in an oven frisbee-style with such accuracy I can only assume she's a former Ultimate Frisbee champion. Are you thinking what I'm thinking? "A compilation of frozen pizza trick shots?" Exactly. If I had thrown that pizza? It would have instantly become a cheese and pepperoni with dust bunnies and dog hair special. Don't get me wrong, I still would have eaten it, I'd just probably have to cook it a little longer. "At least until the burnt hair smell is gone." At least, and possibly until the fire trucks arrives.

Keep going for the video while the frozen pizza frisbee challenge takes off on social media. I called it.

Thanks to Lucinda, who wants to see somebody do the same thing with a pan of meatloaf.

All The Rage This Spring: Braided Roses Hairstyles

Previous Story

Baby Owls Born On Window Ledge Stare Inside Office

Next Story
  • Javier Arreola

    Color me unimpressed

  • Megatron Jenkins

    Which crayon do I use for that?

  • Javier Arreola

    The one up your butt, tee-hee-hee

  • TheQiwiMan

    Is it really hard to chuck a frozen pizza into an oven from about 5 feet away?

    Is it supposed to be impressive cuz she's drunk?

    I don't get it.

    All I know is, I kinda feel bad for the newborn baby.

  • MustacheHam

    I'm guessing they had a "baby sitter"...that being the designated relative who drew the shortest straw.

  • Geekologie

    you do it from 10 feet with a pizza we can see you take out of the packaging and i'll post it

  • I will bank shot it in. Then set it to broil and fall asleep with it baking still in the plastic and cardboard and have my upstairs neighbors pounding on my door while my fire alarm is going off all night but I'm too drunk to be bothered LIKE A BOSS.

    (For real though it's like 5 feet GW, she basically dropped it in)

  • TheQiwiMan

    DEAL*

  • Geekologie

    :)

  • TheQiwiMan

    -

    *as long as you don't mind my not wearing any clothes in the video

  • Jason Christopher

    My kitchen is long, but not wide. It would be impossible for me to get 10 feet out without being at a complete right angle from the oven Looks like I'm gonna have to go to QiwiMan's house. Or i could just toss a frisbee into a 2x3 ft box in the back yard from a few feet away. OR I COULD COME TO GW'S HOUSE!

  • TheQiwiMan

    Come on over!

    *opens trench-coat*

  • Fartbutt

    You have to be drunk too!!!

  • Jason Christopher

    I was thinking the same thing... I'm not one of these intolerable internet one-uppers, but that really didn't seem very impressive. I don't get it either.

  • Geekologie

    same offer for Jason

  • Talon184

    Well, after spending 9 months with a bun in the oven, she had some experience at this sort of thing.

  • Doog

    It's all fun and games unless she misses that shot. I've seen friends turn to enemies over less.

  • Doog

    "Florida woman assaulted by 'friends' after accidentally throwing a frozen pizza on the floor"

    This is the headline, which honestly I feel like has already actually happened.

  • Jenness

    I think that you are correct.

  • Eric Ord

    Lady is me

    Oven is first spot

    Pizza is this comment

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: booze, congratulations!, dare to dream, enter the frozen pizza frisbee challenge, food, frisbee, frozen, getting tipsy, heck yeah, i am into this, impressive, nice shot, she shoots she scores!, skills, so that's what that looks like, throwing things, video
Previous Post
Next Post