Game Over Man: A New Atomic Bomb Blast Simulator

April 5, 2018

interactive-nuclear-bomb-map.jpg

This is a slick new interactive nuclear bomb blast simulator developed by The Outrider Foundation, and inspired by the previously posted Nukemap. You just type in an address, select a nuclear bomb size, and the map shows the radiuses of the resulting fireball, radiation, shockwave and heat, as well as estimated fatalities and injuries. Pretty grim, but these are the times we live in. Are YOU prepared for the nuclear apocalypse? "Does playing Fallout count?" I hope so, because that's certainly all I've done.

Thanks to Luc, who's hard at work developing a Death Star superlaser simulator.

