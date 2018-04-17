Full Stomach Joker Face Tattoo With Actual Cigar In Belly Button
This is a full-stomach Joker face tattoo inked by Sash Trajkovski. The person with the tattoo can now place a real cigar in their belly button to complete the smoking Joker look. Pretty clever. Maybe not AS clever as the original cat and monkey butt belly button tattoos, but I guess this guy hasn't given up on getting laid just yet. Although I can't imagine a partner being thrilled about the Joker staring at them the whole time.
Keep going for a video of the Joker smoking.
Thanks to me, for seeing this on my Instagram feed and doing a little investigative reporting. It was tiring work.
