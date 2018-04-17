Full Stomach Joker Face Tattoo With Actual Cigar In Belly Button

April 17, 2018

joker-tattoo-with-real-cigar.jpg

This is a full-stomach Joker face tattoo inked by Sash Trajkovski. The person with the tattoo can now place a real cigar in their belly button to complete the smoking Joker look. Pretty clever. Maybe not AS clever as the original cat and monkey butt belly button tattoos, but I guess this guy hasn't given up on getting laid just yet. Although I can't imagine a partner being thrilled about the Joker staring at them the whole time.

Keep going for a video of the Joker smoking.

Thanks to me, for seeing this on my Instagram feed and doing a little investigative reporting. It was tiring work.

  • PUNX

    why stop there, should have gone larger and used them big nipps for the eyes.

  • Talon184

    This...

    ...is gross.

  • Jenness

    I just see some psycho chick dressed up like Harley Quinn tonguing this guy's belly button then refusing to sleep with because she's only in it for the Joker.

  • Doog

    Some men just want to watch the world burn

  • Jonathan Tippett

    His belly button seems to be strangely offset from the rest of his torso

  • Ollie Williams

    Looks like the tattoo is offset, not his belly button.

  • The_Wretched

    Maybe his entire torso is offset.

  • Meh

    That is going to be one sad clown in 5 to 10 years.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Some men dream of making this world a better place, so they study medicine. Some men study engineering and innovation in technology.

    And then some men stick things in their belly buttons.

