Freaky Deaky: MRI Footage Of A Person's Tongue Moving As They Speak And Sing In German

Thanks to advances in MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), these are a couple real-time videos of the voluntary and involuntary movements a person's tongue makes as they speak and sing (in German).

Frahm and his team finally solved the problem of the high number of required individual measurements with FLASH2. Simply put, FLASH2 is the FLASH technology with video function: It uses a new mathematical process for image reconstruction and thus manages only a few individual measurements per image. The technique significantly accelerated MRI scans once more and allowed for up to 100 frames per second. FLASH2 makes live processes inside the body visible - a major step forward in medical diagnostics. For the first time, it is possible to directly observe joint movements, speech movements, swallowing processes or the beating heart and draw conclusions about why the knee hurts when bending, someone suffering from heartburn, stutters or pain in the chest area.

