Fortnite Reimagined As A 1990's MS-DOS Game

This is a video from Youtuber Squirrel-Monkey's Wonders Of The World Wide Web series reimagining Fortnite as a 1990's MS-DOS game, just like the title says. It...does not look as fun as the current version, although I'm sure if this had really existed in the 90's I would have lapped it up like ice cream off the floor. "Wait -- you eat ice cream off the floor?" My dog taught me. "You're sick." Who rescued who?

Keep going for the video. Some solid shit-talking at 1:58.

Thanks to Christopher C, for inspiring me to spend the last 30 minutes playing Duke Nukem in a web browser.