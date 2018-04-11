Fortnite Reimagined As A 1990's MS-DOS Game

April 11, 2018

This is a video from Youtuber Squirrel-Monkey's Wonders Of The World Wide Web series reimagining Fortnite as a 1990's MS-DOS game, just like the title says. It...does not look as fun as the current version, although I'm sure if this had really existed in the 90's I would have lapped it up like ice cream off the floor. "Wait -- you eat ice cream off the floor?" My dog taught me. "You're sick." Who rescued who?

Keep going for the video. Some solid shit-talking at 1:58.

Thanks to Christopher C, for inspiring me to spend the last 30 minutes playing Duke Nukem in a web browser.

  • You ever been so drunk you made soup and then dropped the bowl and spilled the soup all over the floor and then the dog started eating it and you were so drunk and pathetic and starving that you just laid down next to the dog and started lapping up soup with him at like 3am?

    No?

    Yea... me neither.

  • TheQiwiMan

    I love living in DA FEWCHA.

Read More: computer graphics, computers, everybody needs a hobby, fortnite, oldschool, playing things, reimagining things, sick graphics, so that's what that might have maybe looked like, sure why not, that...does not look as fun as the current game, the 90s, video games
