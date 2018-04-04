Flutist Performs On Operating Table After Brain Surgery To Reduce Tremors

This is a short video of 63-year old Anna Henry playing the flute on the operating table after brain surgery to reduce hand tremors. Doctors don't fully understand why the procedure (deep brain simulation) works, they just know it does. That's kind of like me and everything in life.

Henry, 63, was lying on her back on an operating room table surrounded by doctors and nurses. Part of her scalp was peeled back to expose her skull. Surgeons had drilled two nickel-sized holes into her skull and inserted a tiny 1.3 mm-thick electrode into both sides of her brain where her thalamus is located.

The surgical procedure, called deep brain stimulation, is used to treat the neurological symptoms of certain movement disorders. Surgeons implant tiny electrodes into the brain to deliver a constant electric current that significantly reduces movement and neuropsychiatric issues.

Clearly, the operation was a success. My operation? Successful, but not what I had anticipated. I'm not sure if the surgeon read my chart upside down or what, but I requested a reduction, not an ENLARGEMENT. Why on earth would I want it any bigger?! "Nobody believes that, GW." Come on, somebody had to. And I'm going to marry that person.

Keep going for a before-and-after shot of Anna's handwriting, and the video.

