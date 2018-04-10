Finally, A Monthly Subscription Box Of Witch Supplies

April 10, 2018

witch-subscription-box.jpg

This is Box Bewitched, a monthly subscription box (or padded envelope if you choose the Maiden, $15, the Mother is $30 and Crone $50) filled with 3 - 6 witch supplies, with a portion of profits going to help cats in need. Win-win! Some more info while I try to brew a potion of leaving early in the coffee pot in the break room:

Box Bewitched is your monthly spiritual occult box packed with 3-6 (depending on your subscription) full-size items related to witchcraft, paganism, magick & the occult. We pack our boxes full of things like healing crystals, incense, runes, tarot cards, witchy bath bombs, apparel, spell candles, hoodoo oils, magical herbs, pagan jewelry, & more.


My name is Kari, and as an eclectic solitary witch, I'm interested in many aspects of the occult. I searched for something to quench my thirst for ALL things witchy--not just crystals, books, and spells. I wanted soaps for my spiritual baths, a crystal ball for divination, and other tools to manifest my desires. I wanted quality and affordable witchy items all in one place. And so, Box Bewitched was born.

With Bast as my patron deity and a lifelong love for cats, I wanted to create a community that not only supports magick in all its forms, but also provides love and care for abused, sick, and homeless animals. That's why all of our items are 100% vegan & cruelty free, & a portion of all sales go to help abandoned cats in need.

Cool, but I wonder which magical herbs they choose to send, and if they include potion recipes. Do you know what the first rule of potion brewing is? "No substitutions." That's right -- you can't go substituting a bat's ear when the recipe calls for a fairy wing, or you'll wind up impotent instead of having the boner of a lifetime you were hoping for. "Sounds like you speak from experience." Professor Snape warned me *frowns sadly at crotch* I just didn't listen.

Thanks to b, who agrees there are very few problems in life that a trip to the witch who lives in the swamp can't fix, but at what cost?

  • Jenness

    Magick or Magyck or magic - what is the difference between those?

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Magic : An entertainer pulls out a rabbit out of his hat on stage.
    Magick : Bullshit about supposed real life spells.
    Magyck : Same as the last one but you're a hipster and need to used alternate or "older" spelling.

  • The_Wretched
    and as an eclectic solitary witch

    , I like to make lots and lots of money. Send me some now.

  • Jessica Conklin

  • TheQiwiMan

    I've seen stupider religions.

  • Lord Chino

    Like these stupid fucking christians, who like to breed orange men.

  • Fartbutt

    I'd have to say the religions who kill people to defend their beliefs are the worst

  • Yes, like those Christians.

  • Bling Nye

    Almost as bad as the religions who kill people to promote their beliefs.

