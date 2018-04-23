Finally, A Decent Chewbacca Noodle Roll Recipe

April 23, 2018

This is a recipe for Chewbacca noodle rolls created by Jenn Fujikawa of justJENN recipes. They're basically just spring roll wrappers filled with buckwheat noodles with faces and bandoliers made from carefully cut nori (seaweed) and kamaboko (fish cake). Simple enough. Unfortunately, Jenn recommends dipping the rolls in a sweet chili sauce and not buttermilk ranch like I was hoping. I just love that stuff so much. You know I have a Hidden Valley tattoo right?

Thanks again to TJ, who knows what I like, and I like snacks. Sometimes even healthy ones although that is rarer than cookies and chips.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Take noodles, put them in a Chewbacca themed vanity condom. Serve. Ask people if the rolls are "chewie".

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    does "Hidden Valley tattoo" describe the tattoo's content, location on you body, or both?

  • Geekologie

    both

  • Munihausen

    Hooters has very good ranch; thin and not too buttermilk-y.

