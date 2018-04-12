Father Mods Rowing Machine To Require Constant Use For His Children To Play Video Games

This is a video demonstration of the rowing machine that father and maker of things Jeremy Fielding modified with some parts from an old treadmill so that it has to be constantly used in order for his children's Wii to be played (after one minute of non-use the batteries inside will die and kill the console). It reminds me of those Gamercize exercise machines that require you to step or pedal for your controller to work. Fun fact: I actually bought a stationary bike and set it up in front of my TV figuring I could bike and game at the same time. "How did that work out for you?" Only once.

Keep going for the video, but skip to 8:22 if it doesn't automatically.

