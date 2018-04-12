Father Mods Rowing Machine To Require Constant Use For His Children To Play Video Games

April 12, 2018

This is a video demonstration of the rowing machine that father and maker of things Jeremy Fielding modified with some parts from an old treadmill so that it has to be constantly used in order for his children's Wii to be played (after one minute of non-use the batteries inside will die and kill the console). It reminds me of those Gamercize exercise machines that require you to step or pedal for your controller to work. Fun fact: I actually bought a stationary bike and set it up in front of my TV figuring I could bike and game at the same time. "How did that work out for you?" Only once.

Keep going for the video, but skip to 8:22 if it doesn't automatically.

Thanks to Jan, who wants to know why exercising was so much more fun when we were younger.

  • notoriousFF

    it must get weird when "dad needs to watch porn"....

  • Wooder

    This is why kids run away from home! Also why these kid's friends never come over!...smart in theory, dead on practically!

  • Eric Ord

    Actually kids run away from home because they're being abused

    I ran away from home, my father didn't care that I was first.

  • Munihausen

    "A" for effort, however I suspect the authoritarian streak is going to backfire before too long. Judgey McJudgerson, over here.

