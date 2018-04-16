Electric VW Camper Van Power Wheels Style Car For Kids

This is the officially licensed electric VW T1 Camper Van for kids manufactured by Beyond Infinity and available on Amazon for $400. The iconic van has 2 forward speeds and one reverse speed, opening doors, functioning head and taillights, a light-up dash, plays sound effects, and even has a USB charger and an aux cord so your kid can plug in their phone and cruise to their music. Must be nice. Personally, I never had a little electric car when I was a kid, but that's just me and it still comes up in therapy from time to time.

Keep going for a handful more shots and a video.

Thanks to Martin, who agrees a 110-pound weight limit is 110-pounds not enough for even a single passenger, although that might just be me projecting.