Donut Shop Robber Hits Head On Exit, Forgets Cash Register

This is a video released by the Port St. Lucie Police Department in Florida (where else?) of a robber breaking the glass door of the Dixie Cream Donut shop and stealing a bag of money and the cash register. I suspect it was an inside job because he seemed to already know where that one bag of money on the shelf was. Unfortunately for him, he slips on the broken glass he created and bangs his head on the metal push bar of the door and drops the register, which he immediately forgets about, leaving without it. I have to admit though -- robbing a donut shop is pretty smart. "Why's that?" Because you know they've got tons of dough. LOLOL. Holy shit I'm a dad when did this happen I want to go back I'm not ready to be a father.

Keep going for the video while I sit here astonished he didn't even bother to take any donuts.

