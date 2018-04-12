Donut Shop Robber Hits Head On Exit, Forgets Cash Register

April 12, 2018

donut-shop-thief.jpg

This is a video released by the Port St. Lucie Police Department in Florida (where else?) of a robber breaking the glass door of the Dixie Cream Donut shop and stealing a bag of money and the cash register. I suspect it was an inside job because he seemed to already know where that one bag of money on the shelf was. Unfortunately for him, he slips on the broken glass he created and bangs his head on the metal push bar of the door and drops the register, which he immediately forgets about, leaving without it. I have to admit though -- robbing a donut shop is pretty smart. "Why's that?" Because you know they've got tons of dough. LOLOL. Holy shit I'm a dad when did this happen I want to go back I'm not ready to be a father.

Keep going for the video while I sit here astonished he didn't even bother to take any donuts.

Thanks to Tam, who lives in Port St. Lucie and invited me to visit, which I will probably accept because I love Florida.

Motorcyclist Recovers From Extreme Wobble At 130MPH

Previous Story

I Am Into This: Guy Builds A Jet-Powered Fire Vortex Cannon

Next Story
  • Steve Jones

    it looks like the cash drawer falls out of the register and he picks it up which is probably why he left the register behind. Also notice how when he goes in the back he basically go directly for the deposit envelope or whatever it is and knows where to look, must of had inside knowledge

  • Gilbert

    That's funny... I live about 3 blocks from this and saw that one of the parking lot lights had been knocked down a couple of days ago, and it was probably related to this...

    And GW, if you haven't had Dixie Cream donuts, you haven't lived...

  • PUNX

    great dad joke GW. I think you might be ready

  • Jason Christopher

    Florida Man strikes again

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: donuts, drugs, i hope they find him and i hope they sew his butt closed and feed him twelve dozen donuts, police, security cam, smooth criminal, smooth moves, stealing things, video, what the hell is wrong with you?, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post