Demolition Fun: Driving An SUV Through A House

April 3, 2018

These are three videos of a house demolition being carried out by a fun-loving destroyer of things in a little Suzuki SUV. Now that looks like fun. If my buddy Dave called me up on a Friday night and told me he would be doing this Saturday morning, I would be there before the sun even came up. Unfortunately he didn't call and tell me that, and was definitely more than a little pissed when I woke him up driving his Jeep through the kitchen.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to RTA, who agrees we need to start our own demolition company like yesterday.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Nothing about this looks like a terrible idea at all.

  • David Shire

    Wow! Anyone remember Blast Corps?

  • Charles Burdine

  • TheQiwiMan

    That windshield isn't exactly bullet-proof, my dudes.

    It's like modern day jousting without the full plate armor.

    https://i.ytimg.com/vi/YBGj...

  • GeneralDisorder

    That windshield is a mesh screen.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Wow, hard to tell at 240p. Screen doors can't even keep out mosquitoes, but I'm sure it'll be fine for these guys!

  • Frédéric Purenne

    This looks like fun, I would do it... if it was remotely safe.

  • Geekologie

    safety prevents fun

  • Frédéric Purenne

    I agree that staying alive is a deterrent to a lot of fun.
    I disagree that you can't have fun if it's not dangerous.

  • Jonathan_Berisford

    I live for danger.

