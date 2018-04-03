Demolition Fun: Driving An SUV Through A House

These are three videos of a house demolition being carried out by a fun-loving destroyer of things in a little Suzuki SUV. Now that looks like fun. If my buddy Dave called me up on a Friday night and told me he would be doing this Saturday morning, I would be there before the sun even came up. Unfortunately he didn't call and tell me that, and was definitely more than a little pissed when I woke him up driving his Jeep through the kitchen.

Keep going for the videos.

