Demolition Fun: Driving An SUV Through A House
These are three videos of a house demolition being carried out by a fun-loving destroyer of things in a little Suzuki SUV. Now that looks like fun. If my buddy Dave called me up on a Friday night and told me he would be doing this Saturday morning, I would be there before the sun even came up. Unfortunately he didn't call and tell me that, and was definitely more than a little pissed when I woke him up driving his Jeep through the kitchen.
Keep going for the videos.
Thanks to RTA, who agrees we need to start our own demolition company like yesterday.
-
GeneralDisorder
-
David Shire
-
Charles Burdine
-
TheQiwiMan
-
GeneralDisorder
-
TheQiwiMan
-
Frédéric Purenne
-
Geekologie
-
Frédéric Purenne
-
Jonathan_Berisford
Read More: breaking things, count me in, demolition, destroying things, driving around having the time of your life, having a great time, having the time of your life, heck yeah, i'm so jealous right now, my god does that look fun, now you're talking my language, problem solving, smart thinking, solving problems, whee!