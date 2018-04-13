Deliciousness: A Video Of How Hostess Snacks Are Made

April 13, 2018

My God what I'd give to take a ride under that squiggle machine.

This is a video look inside the Hostess factory in Emporia, Kansas detailing how some of the company's various snack cakes are made. SPOILER: Not one-by-one by a sweet old lady who looks like somebody's grandma. I know, I'm as shocked as you are. Can you get diabetes just from watching a video?

Keep going for all the deliciousness.

Thanks to Branden, who agrees if you get the choice to tour a sweets factory, choose Willy Wonka's.

