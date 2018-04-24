Deli Meat Clerk Helps Picky Cat Choose The Right Meat

April 24, 2018

cat-at-deli-counter.jpg

This is a video from a deli meat counter where a stray cat has wandered in and needs assistance picking out just the right meat snack. Thankfully, the clerk is more than happy to oblige, showing the cat several different varieties before tossing it a piece of mystery meat. Me? I never use the deli counter since they refuse to let me slice my own meat because "That's a serious liability," and, "Sir, have you been drinking?" like that's any of their business. "Did you pick that up in the store?" Relax, if I drink it all I'll pay for it.

Keep going for the video while I speculate if this cat even bothered taking a number.

Thanks to stephanie b, who agrees that cat should have gone to the fish market instead.

  • Irina Abramovich

    1stttttttttttttttttttttttt!!!!!!!!

    Kittens are so cute and this one wins the cutest contest with Hubree.=)

