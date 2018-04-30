Damn, Mother Nature: Pictures Of A Bird Of Prey Carrying A Shark That's Eating A Fish

Because sometimes the circle of life is just a dot, these are several photos captured by Doc Jon of a western osprey (aka seahawk) flying off with a young shark that was in the process of eating a fish. Obviously, I'm really not looking forward to having to put on my scuba gear and go give Nemo's dad the bad news. He's already been through so much.

Keep going for some zoomier shots while I prepare for life underground. "Like in a cave?" If Mother Nature has anything to do with it, a coffin.

Thanks to Rick, who agrees Mother Nature might not be the most nurturing mother after all.