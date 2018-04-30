Damn, Mother Nature: Pictures Of A Bird Of Prey Carrying A Shark That's Eating A Fish

April 30, 2018

bird-shark-fish-1.jpg

Because sometimes the circle of life is just a dot, these are several photos captured by Doc Jon of a western osprey (aka seahawk) flying off with a young shark that was in the process of eating a fish. Obviously, I'm really not looking forward to having to put on my scuba gear and go give Nemo's dad the bad news. He's already been through so much.

Keep going for some zoomier shots while I prepare for life underground. "Like in a cave?" If Mother Nature has anything to do with it, a coffin.

bird-shark-fish-2.jpg

bird-shark-fish-3.jpg

bird-shark-fish-4.jpg

bird-shark-fish-5.jpg

Thanks to Rick, who agrees Mother Nature might not be the most nurturing mother after all.

  • Tom Wagner

    A bird has to eat, you know!

  • Doog

    I believe this is Australia's Mascot.

  • Jenness

    LOL! Except there really needs to be a spider eating the freaking bird....then that would be perfect Australia

  • Northwest Photography

    That is the animal equivalent of finding a curly fry in your regular fries.

  • Andyman7714

    Taken by a guy through a scope on a gun that has a bear sneaking up behind him.

  • Doog

    Bravo.

    The bear has a parasitic worm inside of it laying eggs.

  • TheQiwiMan
  • MustacheHam

    My brain was too screaming this when I first saw the title + photo.

