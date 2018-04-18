Damaged Power Line Causes Sidewalk Explosion, Tries To Barbecue Man On Ladder

This is some street security camera (Big Brother) footage from Amsterdam of a damaged underground powerline (allegedly hit by a nearby worker), causing the sidewalk to explode in a fireball and trying to torch a man standing precariously on a ladder. Thankfully, the man only needed to be treated for minor burns. Although as someone pointed out -- it looks like the man on the ladder was actually being targeted by the fire. Obviously, I'll some inquiries at Mutant Headquarters to find out if there are any rogue mutants in Amsterdam with fire and/or earth elemental powers. I'll report back with my findings. "Well?" Turns out there's no such thing as Mutant Headquarters.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to smutpeddler, quite probably my favorite kind of peddler.