Criminal Masterminds: Guy Breaks Into GameStop Wearing The Plastic Wrap A Case Of Water Bottles Comes In As A Mask

Because some people genuinely miss jail when they're not there, this is some security cam footage from a St. Marys, Georgia GameStop of a man who clearly drove up from Florida and broke into the store at 2AM wearing the plastic wrap from a case of water bottles as a mask. Honestly, I'm surprised he didn't find a way to suffocate. I'm also surprised police haven't already caught this guy because he's the only person with God Of War trophies/achievements already.

St. Marys Police tell Kotaku the suspect gained entry to the store by kicking out the bottom glass panel of the front door, but have not disclosed what--if anything--was taken.

Wait -- why won't they tell us what was taken? That is VALUABLE INFORMATION that could help lead to an arrest. Like, how am I supposed to know if the guy selling forty copies of Far Cry 5 and a loose case of Aquafina out of his trunk is really our guy?

Keep going for the footage.

