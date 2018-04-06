Colin Furze Builds An Alexa Voice-Activated Flamethrower

This is a video of Colin Furze discussing how to build an Alexa voice-activated flamethrower, then testing the one he constructed. Apparently Colin loves fire ALMOST as much as I do. I stress almost though because I am the number one lover of fire. "Why don't you marry it?" Because why buy the cow when I can get the milk for free? "You're saying you have sex with fire." I don't kiss and tell but we don't kiss, only bone.

Keep going for the video, but skip all the way to 7:30 if you just want to see it being tested. Alexa, set my enemy's house on fire.

Thanks to Alex S, who agrees there are very few problems that a nice big fire can't solve.