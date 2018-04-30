Cobra Kai Prank With A Karate Kid Who Chops A Motorcycle In Two

April 30, 2018

This is an elaborate prank video created to advertise Youtube Red's upcoming Cobra Kai, a sequel series to Karate Kid. So....who has Youtube Red and are you willing to host a viewing party? The prank is actually pretty great, albeit entirely unbelievable. I mean, unless you believe there are black belts out there who can split a motorcycle in two with a karate chop, then kick the top off a fire hydrant. "I do believe that." Me too, but you have to train from a real master. Did anybody else's parents trick them into washing and waxing their cars every weekend because it would be good for your karate training? I also had to wear an eyepatch for over a month after my dad convinced me to try catching flies with chopsticks. "Did one land on your nose?" It happened to you too?!

Keep going for the video while I speculate how many takes were ruined when bystanders tried to intervene.

Thanks to Matthew, who holds the Guinness World Record for most lethal karate chop.

A Bad Lip Reading Of Clips From Mark Zuckerberg's Congressional Hearing

Previous Story

Jumping Dolphin Porpoisefully Takes Out Paddleboarder

Next Story
  • Doog

    They should have had the video end with the 'Bully' 'punching' the Karate Kid in the face and 'knocking him out'. Just to see the changes in everyone's expressions and reactions.

  • The_Wretched

    Blue jacket dude does not have proper form. He'd hurt himself using actual force.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Short sweet to the point video with nice reactions. I usually don't care for these kinds of videos but that one was awesome.

  • Jenness

    I agree completely. I was surprisingly entertained by this.

  • TheQiwiMan

    This is the only kind of ad I am not annoyed by.

    Genuinely entertaining, while raising awareness of whatever it's marketing.

    Well done.

  • Well, this and those "1 simple trick to lose belly fat, get a perfect golden bronze tan, and get super boners that will make ladies adore you and men hand over their wallets"

    Those are cool by me as well.

  • Andyman7714

    That last line was hilarious!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: advertising, but i don't have youtube red, but it's too cold to play in fire hydrant water, cobra kai, elaborate, fists of fury, karate kid, kicking things, marketing, movies, pranks, punching things, shows, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, video, what did those streetlights ever do to you?
Previous Post
Next Post