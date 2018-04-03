Close Calls: Motorcyclist Watches Life Pass Before His Eyes

This is the helmet cam footage from motorcyclist Malik Elizee of an accident that almost sends him to meet his maker after a Camaro runs a red light and t-bones a couple cars. Mailk ends up hanging onto the bottom of a Toyota RAV4 that's been flipped on its side and sliding halfway through the intersection. Then he immediately runs off the road (smart) and into the grass to celebrate not being dead. I know that feeling -- I celebrate not being dead every morning I wake up. It's going to be weird for my girlfriend the day that I don't.

Keep going for the video. Also (and thankfully) nobody required hospitalization in the accident.