Close Calls: Construction Crane Collapses, Sends Workers Running For Their Lives

April 6, 2018

This is a video from St. Petersburg, Florida of a construction crane working on the new St. Petersburg Police Department headquarters deciding it's constructing days are over and throwing itself to the ground, sending workers running for their lives. Thankfully, nobody was injured, although if I were there I would have faked my own death and moved to the tropics. "Why?" For a new start with Elvis and 2Pac.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to YouCanCallMeJustin, who I will call Dave.

