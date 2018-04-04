Cello Rock Band Performs Soundgarden's 'Black Hole Sun'

This is a video of cello rock band (which is a real thing that exists) Break Of Reality performing Soundgarden's 1994 hit 'Black Hole Sun', with djembe drum accompaniment. It's a very stirring rendition. Man, I wish I could play a string instrument, but I'm not coordinated enough so I only have my voice. "You sound like two feral cats fighting in a dumpster." I should have my own Vegas stage show, I get it.

Keep going for the video.

