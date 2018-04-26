Cast Of 'Avengers: Infinity War' Performs A Brady Bunch Opening Parody

April 26, 2018

avengers-brady-bunch-parody.jpg

Hey did you hear there's a new Avengers movie coming out? I think I saw something on the television about it. Actually, I think I saw about a million things on the television about it. And the internet. In completely related news, this is a video of the cast singing The Marvel Bunch, a parody of The Brady Bunch theme. It's cute enough I suppose. You know, I remember the last commercial I saw for the movie ended with something like, "Avengers: Infinity War. Be the first to see it, April 27th." I thought that was weird. I mean, it's not like you went to the world premiere with all the actors or anything. You're just going with everybody else who has $15 and bought tickets in advance on Fandango. Is it to avoid spoilers, or are those bragging rights? Do people actually brag about being the first of their friends to see a movie? Actually, I don't even want to think about it -- like everything else on my Facebook feed, it will only make me sad. "Well then when are you going to go see it, GW?" I saw an advanced screening like two weeks ago.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to becca b, who agrees it's clear Disney wants our money pretty bad.

