Bro Captures His Bro Crashing His BMW Z4 On The Day He Bought It

Note: Some strong, you just crashed your car language.

This is a video of two bros taking Bro #1's new BMW Z4 out for its maiden voyage on the first day he owns it. SURPRISE: He drives like a jackass in the rain, spins out and crashes it. Thankfully, nobody was injured, but I do feel sorry for whoever's brick wall and fence and Christmas tree that was they crashed into. What if that had been me walking back from the corner store with a six pack? "You would have jumped up on the hood like a jungle cat." Exactly, just let my instincts take over.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees somebody probably regrets selling their bicycle now.